ELKHART — RV manufacturers experienced their most productive February ever, according to new data released by the RV Industry Association.
The RVIA's monthly survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 48,286 units, an increase of 30.1 percent compared to the 37,113 units shipped during February 2020. That makes last month the best February RV shipment total on comparable record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.