GOSHEN — Don Phillips, president and CEO of Bashor Children’s home, is retiring from the organization after 22 years of service.
During his tenure, Phillips led the Bashor team through a diversification of services, which facilitated a significant increase in the number of children in need receiving the care and support Bashor is acclaimed for providing, an announcement stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.