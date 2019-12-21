Artisan ranked among Top 100 restaurants

ELKHART — A restaurant in Elkhart is one of the Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S. for 2019, according to the online reservation service OpenTable.
Artisan, 505 S. Main St., is the only restaurant in Indiana to make the list, according to a report in Inside Indiana Business.
The listing is based on customer reviews from people who booked reservations through OpenTable’s online tool.
The restaurant is one of 20 owned by South Bend-based Navarre Hospitality Group. It is considered fine dining, offering a menu of contemporary French and American dishes.
“Whether a restaurant has received national accolades or is built on local fanfare, our Top 100 reflects diners’ favorite culinary experiences across the country,” said Andrea Johnston, chief operating officer at OpenTable. “What ultimately ties these restaurants together is their excellent hospitality paired with incredible dishes, which is why diners are applauding them with rave reviews.”
OpenTable says its list is generated from diner reviews collected between Oct. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019. All restaurants that have been part of the OpenTable network for at least the last 12 consecutive months are included for consideration.
The company says qualifying restaurants are scored on overall diner rating, user clout, the total number of reviews and regional overall rating.
Source: Inside Indiana Business
