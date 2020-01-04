Arkos Design expands

Embarking on its 15th year in business, Arkos Design in Mishawaka is expanding. The business recently welcomed local talent Eric Jensen and the team from Kelsey Architecture and Design: Tyler Kelsey, AIA, Ben Sass, Associate AIA, Keith Ockerman, Associate AIA, Michael Van Overberghe and Christian Ramos. The principals of the firm, Jeff Anglemyer, AIA, Sally Anglemyer, ASID, and Darla Aldred, PLA, continue to provide architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, and graphic design services to the region. This growth strengthens the company’s capabilities and positions Arkos Design to better serve their clients and expand their services. Shown here, clockwise from top left, are Eric Jensen, AIA, associate vice president; Darla Aldred, PLA, principal and landscape architect; Jeff Anglemyer, AIA, senior principal and architect; Sally Anglemyer, ASID, principal and interior designer; and Tyler Kelsey, AIA, associate vice president. More information is available at www.arkosdesign.com or from Ramona Kauffman, business development, at rek@arkosdesign.com

 Photo provided

