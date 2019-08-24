ELKHART — Women and minority business owners with at least one location headquartered in the South Bend-Elkhart Region are invited to apply for the Hustle SBE Bootcamp.
The program will provide access to resources and training relevant to growing a small business.
“We know managing a business is no small feat – there isn’t a lot of spare time to go around,” a release from the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership said. “We’ve structured this bootcamp to be one day per month for six months.”
Launch date is Oct. 8, and sessions are the second Wednesday of the month for six months, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The region includes Cass and Berrien counties in Michigan, and Elkhart, Marshall and St. Joseph counties in Indiana.
Fifteen business owners will be selected to participate in the inaugural Hustle SBE Bootcamp. Participants will join in up to six exclusive workshops where they will receive hands-on training and support for incorporating the latest technologies. Networking opportunities and mentorship opportunities also will be available.
There is no fee to apply. Accepted participants will receive scholarships to cover the cost of participating, a $750 value.
The application deadline is Sept. 3. More information: www.hustlesbe.org.
