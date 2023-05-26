Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood offers remarks Thursday as Beacon Health System and the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center celebrate the opening of a $15.1 million ambulatory surgery center in Granger. Other speakers included Diane Maas, Beacon Health Chief Strategy and Digital Growth Officer; Dan Gartee, CEO, OSMC; Dr. J. Mark Schramm, OSMC orthopedic surgeon; and Dr. Gregg Ebersole, Beacon orthopedic surgeon.
Beacon Health System and the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center celebrated the opening of a $15.1 million ambulatory surgery center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in Granger.
GRANGER — Beacon Health System and the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center (OSMC) on Thursday celebrated the completion of their $15.1 million ambulatory surgery center west of Beacon Granger Hospital in Granger.
The Surgery Center of Granger is located on a 4.65-acre site on the north side of Beacon Parkway near the Indiana Toll Road entrance and Capital Avenue.
