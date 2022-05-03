ADEC launches internship program

ADEC’s Gaining Grounds coffee shop in Bristol is kicking off a new internship program with two openings for yearlong, paid positions intended for candidates with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
BRISTOL — Gaining Grounds, ADEC’s premier coffee shop based in Bristol, is kicking off a new internship program with two openings for yearlong, paid positions intended for candidates with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Applicants for the positions should have the ability to read, basic math skills, be over the age of 18, and must be able to get to and from the location. The jobs will include not just the coffee shop, but also assisting with the Art by ADEC gallery space and the conference center space. The goal of the program is to assist the interns in developing the skills and confidence necessary to attain employment in a competitive, integrated work environment at the end of the yearlong program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.