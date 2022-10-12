NAPPANEE — A new neighborhood with 55 homes will be coming to the area as soon as next year, the developer said.
This new neighborhood, named Wellfield, will be within walking distance of NorthWood High School. An entrance to the subdivision will be off of C.R. 52, and the neighborhood will be just north of the Wellfield Park Soccer Complex.
