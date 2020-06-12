ELKHART — The Builders Association of Elkhart County will host its 53rd annual Parade of Homes Plus beginning Saturday, June 20, through Sunday, June 28.
Hours are 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Participants can visit eight new homes at sites scattered throughout Elkhart County, giving area builders a chance to show off their best work and residents a chance to find a new home or just a little inspiration.
Tickets are $8 online at www.baec.com and at your local Martin’s store or $10 at the new homes.
The Builders Association of Elkhart County said it will comply with all executive orders and safety measures concerning COVID-19. More information is available on the organization's website or Facebook page.
