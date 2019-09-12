Monument restoration could get boost
BLOOMINGTON (AP) — A southern Indiana county could soon be kicking in some money toward restoring a 35-foot-tall limestone military memorial on the courthouse grounds.
The memorial built in 1928 outside the Monroe County Courthouse in downtown Bloomington has become badly pitted and worn away.
County veterans’ service officer Mary Elftman told The Herald-Times that fundraising has stalled, with about $10,000 donated toward the estimated $208,000 restoration project. Elftman said she was excited that the county commissioners plan to include the restoration in a $5 million bond issue for several projects.
The monument is named for Civil War Capt. William M. Alexander of Bloomington but has an inscription that reads “To the soldiers of all wars.” It has four panels commemorating the Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I and the Mexican War.
Man pleads guilty to armored truck robbery
HAMMOND (AP) — A Chicago man has pleaded guilty in an armored truck robbery in northwestern Indiana that netted several suspects more than $600,000 in cash.
Thirty-year-old Akeem Jackson pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court in Hammond to robbery and armed robbery.
Federal prosecutors said Jackson, who’s a former Brinks armored truck driver, will face at least five years in prison and a maximum penalty exceeding 20 years when he’s sentenced.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times said Jackson acknowledged on Monday that he and four other men took part in the April 2018 robbery of a Brinks armored truck outside a Hammond bank branch.
He told the court the other men approached him to join them because he was a former Brinks driver and familiar with the armored truck company’s procedures.
Explosion rocks Fort Wayne business
FORT WAYNE (AP) — A high-pressure water tank has exploded inside a northeastern Indiana business, blowing a large hole in the business’ roof but causing no injuries.
Firefighters were called to Biodyne USA, a biochemical supplier, about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday after employees at a neighboring business on Fort Wayne’s south side noticed debris on their lawn.
Allen County Fire District Chief Don Patnoude told WANE-TV that a high-pressure water tank inside Biodyne USA exploded, blowing off a portion of the roof and crumpling a garage door on the building. The blast also sent debris toward an adjacent business.
Officials said no one was inside the building at the time of the explosion, no one was hurt and the building never caught fire.
