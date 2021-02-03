INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana House or Representatives on Tuesday advanced legislation that would establish the Hoosier Hospitality Small Business Restart Grant Program to support Hoosier jobs and the economy.
Under House Bill 1004, struggling businesses experiencing significant losses due to the pandemic, like those in the tourism and hospitality industries, would be eligible to receive grant funding.
The Indiana Office of Tourism Development reports the tourism industry employs more than 150,000 and contributes roughly $9.3 billion to Indiana's economy. A recent National Federation of Independent Business survey revealed small-business owners are worried about their business viability in 2021, according to a news release.
State Rep. Joanna King, a Republican from Middlebury, said with this bill struggling businesses experiencing significant losses due to the pandemic, like those in the tourism and hospitality industries, would be eligible to receive funding.
“I own a small business, and this year has been a struggle,” King said. “Our state has been thoughtful in enacting policies attracting employers and helping job providers succeed. This program would be another tool for local businesses to use as they persevere through this time and continue to be part of Indiana’s economic recovery.”
State Rep. Doug Miller, a Republican from Elkhart, said this grant program would be an extension of the already existing Small Business Restart Program and would continue to be administered by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Small businesses that qualify could receive a grant to put toward a portion of business and payroll expenses. In addition to receiving state funding, the program could also receive contributions from federal grants, donations and other sources, he said.
"Small businesses not only provide Hoosiers with quality goods and services, but they also play a key role in building our community's identity," Miller said. "They sponsor our sports teams and charities, amplify our local culture and more. We need the jobs they provide and our economy depends on their ability to thrive."
House Bill 1004 heads to the Senate for further consideration.
For more information, visit iga.in.gov.
