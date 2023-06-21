Beverly June Schaefer, 88, of Elkhart, passed away at Elkhart General Hospital on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 3:53 p.m. following some extended health issues. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home in Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- School superintendent search remains in limbo
- Elkhart man charged in accident has new drunk driving arrest
- Man arrested after police find him with teen runaway
- Teen dies in crash Saturday
- Goshen RDC OKs development terms for Cherry Creek subdivision
- Man charged with bestiality, murder threat
- Leichty sworn in as mayor
- Class action status in doubt for hospital lawsuit
- Owner arrested following dog attack
- Benham West documentary enjoys sold-out screening
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Recent Comments
-
Jonathanas said:Wait, so the new commissioners are offering to pay $25 to the company who says they have new recycling customers who asked for it?! So we trus…
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Good work
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.