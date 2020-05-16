NEW PARIS — A new partnership has been formed to lead Polk Auction Company at U.S. 6 and S.R. 15.
Jason Hahn and Brian Wuthrich, both auctioneers with Hahn Auctioneers Inc., are joining longtime owner Jeff Polk to manage the operations at the antique tractor marketplace.
Each has carved their own niche in auctioneering, and they say the partnership will combine the best of all three.
As the new owners, Hahn and Wuthrich say nothing will change at either Polk Auction or Hahn Auctioneers Inc. as a result of the transaction. They will manage the day-to-day operations, while Polk will continue booking sales, handling his share of the auctioneering duties and serving customers as he has in the past. One difference, though, is that some of Hahn Auction’s larger events will be staged at the 38-acre facility south of New Paris.
Wuthrich and Hahn, who have a combined 57 years of auctioneering experience, have spent their entire careers with Nappanee-based Hahn Auctioneers Inc. Wuthrich has been around farm equipment his entire life and obtained his auctioneer’s license at age 18. Hahn is a third-generation auctioneer whose father, Phil, and late grandfather, Roger, were both inducted into the Indiana Auctioneer’s Hall of Fame.
Polk Auction was originally known as Dennis Polk and Associates from 1987 until 2008. In 2008, Jeff purchased the family business from his father and turned it into a state-of-the-art auction facility, complete with online bidding and a drive-thru arena that houses hundreds of spectators.
Jeff Polk has spent his lifetime around farm machinery and tractors and has been an auctioneer for more than 25 years. Polk Auction has developed a reputation as the antique tractor capital of the world. The business hosts an annual Labor day weekend event, a spring collector tractor auction and also a sale for late model farm and construction equipment. Last year, the New Paris-based auction firm hosted the National IH Collectors Auction.
The live auctions draw thousands of antique tractor collectors and enthusiasts and have even been featured on RFD-TV. Some of the equipment auctioned at Polk sales have been sold and shipped to international destinations like Australia, Belgium, South Africa and Ireland to name a few.
Though the business changed hands May 1, it will continue to be known as Polk Auction Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.