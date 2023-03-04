The South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership is launching Cohort Six of HustleSBE to foster peer connections among business owners and support accountability between participants.
Applications are open and will close at 5 p.m. Monday, March 20.
Businesses must be headquartered in the South Bend-Elkhart region, which includes Elkhart, Marshall and St. Joseph counties in Indiana and Berrien and Cass counties in Michigan. Other criteria and more information about the program can be found at hustlesbe.org.
HustleSBE is a program for minority and female business owners who already have a least a year in business and who are focused on exploring new solutions for their customers, generating new ideas and shoring up current business practices to create a solid foundation upon which to grow.
Cohort Six will launch on April 18. Sessions will be held in-person from 9 a.m. to noon. The location is to be determined.
Program participation is limited to 15 companies.
– Truth Staff
