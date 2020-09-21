GOSHEN — As electric programmable pressure cookers (EPPC) become more popular, it is important to know how to use them correctly and to their full potential. These new kitchen appliances are popular because they are easy and convenient.
A virtual education program presented by Virginia Aparicio, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health and Human Sciences in Elkhart, will discuss EPPC features, the benefits of using one, how to safely operate one and some recipes for anyone who has one or is considering purchasing one.
