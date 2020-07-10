Alliance RV produces 500th fifth wheel

ELKHART — Alliance RV recently celebrated the production of its 500th Paradigm Fifth Wheel at a company gathering.
Located on 112 acres at 301 Benchmark Drive, Alliance RV began production in the fall with the first product line focused on the luxury fifth-wheel market. It said its vision was to create a product driven by customer experience and input.
“We launched Alliance RV with a mission of providing a superior customer ownership experience and are thrilled with how the shift in business philosophy is resonating with both our dealer partners and product owners,” co-founder Coley Brady said. “To experience the validation that we have seen over the last six months has been very humbling.”
Co-founder Ryan Brady thanked the 150-plus team members as well as the Alliance product owners who he said have been instrumental in driving the design of the product.
“A solid foundation has clearly been put in place to responsibly grow Alliance RV into the future,” Ryan Brady said. “We will remain resolute in our mission of exceeding customer expectations with a guiding principle of ‘doing the right thing.’”
