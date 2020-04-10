A few days later, local athletes from Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial were still expressing raw emotion from the news.
The final year for both schools, who are combining next year and becoming Elkhart High School, wouldn’t include a spring sports season.
On April 2, the Indiana High School Athletic Association announced the cancellation of the spring sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of tears in May and June during a last sports contest for each school, there was sorrow much earlier.
Several seniors talked about how the decision affected them and what their lives look like without spring sports.
Elkhart Memorial’s Tyler Lehner would finish his high school without the chance to be a mentor and an athlete on the Unified track team.
“I was crying about it,” said Lehner. “I’m bummed out. It’s unreal.
“We had a couple practices and were doing some team stuff. I was excited about our team. We were looking good.
“Then, the coronavirus hit us. One day were practicing, then we’re being quarantined.
“It’s hard to accept.”
Elkhart Memorial’s Morgan Dyer was an elite runner on the girls track team. She was looking to build on last year’s state finals appearances in the 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run. Dyer placed ninth in the 1,600 meters and 18th in the 3,200 meters.
“I’m an athlete and this is a sad experience,” said Dyer. “It was really tough to hear because of the bonds I’ve had with teammates the last four years. I wanted to finish off strong.”
Shawna Foulk was getting ready to be a significant contributor on the Elkhart Central softball team. She showed versatility by being able to play shortstop, third base and catcher.
“I was devastated,” admitted Foulk after hearing that there would be no spring sports. “I was looking forward to this year. It would have been cool to be part of the last softball team at Elkhart Central.”
Foulk also brought out another cruel reality that affects some athletes.
“I was hoping to get recruited by a college,” she said. “Now, I probably won’t get recruited.”
Elkhart Central’s Ty Windy was looking forward to his second year on the varsity baseball team.
“I’m kind of in disbelief,” said Windy. “It’s not how you want your senior year to go. As a team we thought the virus would blow over and we’d get to play.”
Neil Terrell from Elkhart Memorial advanced to the track state finals last year and finished 17th in the 3,200-meter relay and 24th in the 1,600-meter relay.
“Initially, I didn’t know how to react,” Terrell said. “It didn’t feel like it exactly happened. It settled in for me a few days ago. It sucks not having the running experience again in high school. You’re losing something that is very important. You always hear older people look back and talk about their senior year of athletics in high school. We won’t have that.
“I was hoping to place in the top 10 in the state in the mile. I wanted to see us make state again in the 1,600-meter relay. We lost only one guy from that relay.
“It was going to be our last time in high school athletes and as a team we wanted to go out with a bang. We wanted to make a name for ourselves at Elkhart Memorial.”
Elkhart Central track athlete Dominic Davis also had reason to be optimistic heading into the spring. He was part of a 400-meter relay team that placed 20th in the state last year.
“I kind of saw it coming, but it’s still very disappointing,” said Davis about not having a spring sports season.
“I felt good about the team this year and the team we had.
“Now, it’s just gone.”
Without athletics, the daily schedule has changed for these high school students.
Many hours are spent in the classroom and being educated online.
Time is also being spent working in jobs, along with working out.
Lehner works for a packaging company in the morning and at Walmart in the afternoon.
“With gyms closed there’s not much you can do,” Lehner said. “You just have to figure out ways to keep your body moving. I do a lot of walking and lifting at Walmart and I run some in our neighborhood.”
Dyer follows a daily schedule.
“I get up and have breakfast. Then I do my online homework and get that done early. After that I run and do workouts with my parents.”
Foulk is running outdoors and doing at-home workouts.
“I’m keeping in shape at least,” she said.
Windy is taking an advanced placement computer science class.
“It’s more difficult to learn over a computer,” he said. “In school you’d have it over two class periods.”
Four classes are part of Terrell’s daily schedule and he runs consistently.
“The past few weeks I’ve run with a couple of my friends,” Terrell said. “We’re practicing social distancing.”
When he’s not involved with e-learning, Davis is going to the grocery store with his parents and working at Buffalo Wild Wings.
He’s also trying to learn to play the guitar. Davis had guitar lessons in the seventh grade, but in recent years he hasn’t spent much time with that instrument in his hands.
“I’m doing whatever I can to keep busy,” said Davis. “There’s no better time than now to pick up guitar playing again.”
College and participating in athletics are next for Lehner, Dyer, Terrell.
Lehner, who owns a 3.5 grade-point average, plans on majoring in communications and playing football at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Dyer, who has compiled a 3.8 GPA, plans on a major in exercise science and a minor in business, along with participating on the cross country and track teams at Indiana State University.
A 4.0 student at Elkhart Memorial, Terrell is going to Purdue University next fall and majoring in engineering. He also hopes to be part of the running club at Purdue.
Windy, who owns a 3.6 GPA, plans on majoring in general business and being a manager for the Western Michigan men’s basketball team.
Davis possesses a 3.8 GPA and is still undecided on where he’s going to college next fall.
“I’m not sure if I’m going to run in college,” Davis said. “Trine University would like for me to participate in football and track. Football is definitely my favorite sport. I’ve been playing football since the third grade.”
Whatever takes place in the future, current high school students will look back at this time and get emotional.
Time missed with friends, classmates and teammates can’t be replaced.
“I speak for all the seniors,” Lehner said. “We didn’t want this. There’s no place we’d rather be right now then be with each other in school.”
